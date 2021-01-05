Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMICY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trend Micro in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Trend Micro stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $407.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.69 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

