Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) Senior Officer James Todd Parsons Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) Senior Officer James Todd Parsons sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.52, for a total value of C$82,943.85.

James Todd Parsons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, James Todd Parsons sold 65,104 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.79, for a total value of C$1,092,881.58.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Todd Parsons sold 14,162 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total value of C$211,446.02.

On Monday, December 14th, James Todd Parsons sold 106,908 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$1,657,409.26.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of C$28.50 and a twelve month high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TR. HC Wainwright raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bloom Burton downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

