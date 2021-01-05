trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

TRVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $798.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.30. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

