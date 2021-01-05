Trollcoin (TROLL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a market cap of $192,372.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.63 or 0.99759850 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000172 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011153 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

