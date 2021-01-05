TRON (TRX) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $1.73 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

