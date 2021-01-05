TrueFlip (TFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 41.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2,134.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00342109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00025477 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TFL is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.