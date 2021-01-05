Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Financial Review

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Meridian 16.13% 15.61% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meridian $85.96 million 1.44 $10.61 million $1.73 11.69

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meridian beats Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts. The company also provides various cards; and auto, liability, health, unemployment, life, house, individual accident, automobile, business premises, fire, freight, engineering, loan, and agriculture insurance products, as well as pension products. In addition, it offers mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; cash management services; and SME specific products, such as support packages, foreign trade financing and legislation, and related services. Further, the company provides leasing, fleet management, factoring, investment and private banking, payment, safety box, and Internet and mobile/SMS banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 904 branches in Turkey, as well as 7 branches and 2 representative offices internationally. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.