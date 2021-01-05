TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

TVA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVAGF)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; and markets digital products associated with various televisual brands.

