Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.50.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $431.61 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.44 and its 200 day moving average is $377.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

