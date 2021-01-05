U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

U.S. Energy stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 106.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.