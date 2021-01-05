Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $51.14 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,260. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

