UBS Group Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. 140166 began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

