Ultragate Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $49,054.44 and approximately $19.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00282851 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,246,050 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net.

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

