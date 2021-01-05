UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Cap of $495.61 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. UMA has a market cap of $495.61 million and approximately $23.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for about $8.93 or 0.00026366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00120629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00241272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00496147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017761 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

