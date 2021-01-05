Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $205.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,506. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $211.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

