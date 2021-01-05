Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00018338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $2.55 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002290 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 528.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,146,474 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.