United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.49

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.49 and traded as high as $43.70. United Airlines shares last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 14,662,194 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Barclays cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.