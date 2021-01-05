United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.90

United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$106.90 and last traded at C$106.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$105.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$101.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UNC)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

