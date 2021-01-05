United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. 478,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,384. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in United Community Banks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 191,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

