Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unitil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Unitil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $651.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unitil by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 131,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Unitil by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 282,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

