Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading 9.1% Higher

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. 1,543,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,861,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,309 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.