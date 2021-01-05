USDx stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,719.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.01286646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008535 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

