Utrum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $214.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Utrum has a market capitalization of $207,786.40 and approximately $214.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrum has traded 51% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

