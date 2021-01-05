V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00042298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00333133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00025194 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

