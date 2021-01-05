Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) shares were up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOYJF)

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

