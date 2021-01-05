ValuEngine Downgrades Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Hold

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $182.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

