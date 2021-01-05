ValuEngine Downgrades Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) to Buy

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $246.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $144.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.56 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

