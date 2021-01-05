ValuEngine Downgrades Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Hold

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

FLL stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 20,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

