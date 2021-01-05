ValuEngine Downgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Strong Sell

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.93. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Swalling acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 89.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

