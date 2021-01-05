ValuEngine Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Sell

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Lincoln National stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 370,616 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

