ValuEngine Lowers Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Sell

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $162.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.79. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 206,031 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

