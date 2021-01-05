ValuEngine Lowers SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Sell

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

