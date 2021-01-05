ValuEngine Lowers The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Strong Sell

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.43 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 27.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after buying an additional 1,136,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 815,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after purchasing an additional 447,029 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 205.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 423,060 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 104.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 353,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

