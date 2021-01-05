ValuEngine Upgrades Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) to Hold

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 13,105 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $496,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,721 over the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.