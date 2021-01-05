Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,782,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,292,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,444,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,366,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.36.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

