Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $3,330,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,712. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.