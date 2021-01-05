Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,943,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,708,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.42. 85,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,243. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.