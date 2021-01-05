Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares (BATS:VFMF) Shares Down 0.9%

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares (BATS:VFMF) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.35 and last traded at $82.85. 1,625 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $83.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter.

