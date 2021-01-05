Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) traded up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.34 and last traded at $146.34. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

VARGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Varta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.15.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

