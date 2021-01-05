VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0525 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $341,530.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,708.45 or 1.00077050 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010622 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,351,494 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.