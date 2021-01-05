Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 154.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 102.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 62,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 110,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

NYSE:VET opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $704.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.68. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

