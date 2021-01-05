Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 51,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $37.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.