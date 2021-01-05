Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 17.9%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price was up 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 11,603,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,224,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.01 million, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the third quarter valued at $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

