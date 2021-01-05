ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

