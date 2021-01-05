ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 737,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,081. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 212,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

