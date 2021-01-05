Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) Shares Up 0.3%

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.34. 362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.