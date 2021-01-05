Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Critical Review

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -633.61% -50.89% -35.49% Vivos N/A N/A -1,224.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Vivos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 59.25 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Vivos $10,000.00 4,111.71 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sintx Technologies and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 110.94%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Vivos.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Vivos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. The company provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. Sintx Technologies, Inc. markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.