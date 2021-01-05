Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.67% from the company’s previous close.

VVOS opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

About Vivos Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Vivos Therapeutics Inc

