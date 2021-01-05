Wabtec Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,820 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,393% compared to the typical volume of 73 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wabtec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wabtec by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wabtec by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

