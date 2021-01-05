Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPG. BidaskClub lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of WPG opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 113,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 108,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

